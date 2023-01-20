CH₄ → CH₃OH start-up M2X energy leaves stealth mode

The cleantech start-up M2X Energy has emerged from stealth mode with plans to field-test its flagship technology early this year. M2X’s modular reactor makes methanol (CH3OH) from flare gas, a methane (CH4) waste stream from petroleum production and some industrial processes. Flare gas is normally burned or vented, releasing the equivalent of over 400 million metric tons of carbon dioxide and wasting more methane than the total imported by Germany, France, and the Netherlands each year, according to the International Energy Agency. M2X is a portfolio company of Breakthrough Energy Ventures, founded by Bill Gates, and raised $20 million in series A funding in 2021.
