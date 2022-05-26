Advanced BioCatalytics opens mannosylerythritol lipid biosurfactant pilot plant

Advanced BioCatalytics (ABC) will offer 5–10 metric tons per year of mannosylerythritol lipids (MELs), a group of glycolipid biosurfactants, to the market from its new pilot plant in Irvine, California. ABC, which specializes in fermentation, says the plant will be the first in North America to produce MELs in commercial quantities. The firm describes the ingredients as low-foam superfatting agents that can enhance hydration, efficacy, and shelf life for cleansers and shampoos.
