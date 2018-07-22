AkzoNobel buys Brazilian organic peroxides firm

AkzoNobel has agreed to acquire Polinox, a Brazil-headquartered producer of ketone peroxides used as curing agents in the manufacture of polymers. The deal includes Polinox’s brands, trademarks, customer list, and technological know-how, but not manufacturing facilities. AkzoNobel says it plans to add peroxides production capacity at its site in Itupeva, Brazil, and transfer production there after the project is complete. AkzoNobel recently expanded peroxide capacity in Asia.
