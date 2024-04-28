Arkema to buy ionic liquid start-up Proionic

The French specialty chemical firm Arkema has agreed to acquire almost 78% of Proionic, an Austrian start-up producing ionic liquid-based electrolytes for solid-state lithium-ion batteries. Arkema says the purchase will enable it to offer a broad range of materials for battery producers regardless of battery technology. Proionic’s know-how includes processes for making nonflammable ionic liquids. The company recorded sales in 2023 of about $2.7 million.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter