Arkema makes two European acquisitions

Arkema has agreed to buy Lambson, a British producer of photoinitiators for curing polymers used in the electronics, 3-D printing, and composite markets. The price was not disclosed. Lambson has annual sales of about $50 million. Separately, Arkema’s adhesives subsidiary, Bostik, is buying Prochimir, a French producer of thermobonding adhesive films, for an undisclosed sum. Prochimir has annual sales of about $33 million and 85 employees. Arkema expects to close both deals by year-end.
