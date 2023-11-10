Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Specialty Chemicals

BASF invests in collagen-targeting peptide firm 3Helix

by Craig Bettenhausen
November 10, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 37
Histology slides of an animal fetus show fluorescence along the spinal column.
Credit: 3Helix
3Helix's existing products attach fluorescent dye to damaged or degraded collagen to assist imaging, such as in this slide showing bone formation in a mouse embryo.

BASF has invested an undisclosed sum in the molecular biology start-up 3Helix. The firm makes specialized peptides that bind to damaged collagen molecules. 3Helix has so far commercialized its technology for medical imaging and diagnostic applications. BASF will gain exclusive rights to commercialize 3Helix’s platform for personal care applications, where a wide range of firms are building antiaging products around supporting or supplementing collagen in skin.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

