BASF invests in collagen-targeting peptide firm 3Helix

BASF has invested an undisclosed sum in the molecular biology start-up 3Helix. The firm makes specialized peptides that bind to damaged collagen molecules. 3Helix has so far commercialized its technology for medical imaging and diagnostic applications. BASF will gain exclusive rights to commercialize 3Helix’s platform for personal care applications, where a wide range of firms are building antiaging products around supporting or supplementing collagen in skin.
