BASF to make MOFs for carbon capture

BASF has started making metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) for the carbon dioxide capture firm Svante at a scale of several hundred metric tons per year. Svante is one of a handful of companies commercializing technology that captures CO2 from flue gas streams or ambient air using MOFs. Most carbon capture today is done using aqueous amine solutions. The two firms have been working together for 2 years to move from laboratory quantities of Svante’s MOFs to a commercial-scale production process. Svante’s initial offerings are aimed at decarbonizing the production of hydrogen, pulp and paper, cement, steel, aluminum, and chemicals.
