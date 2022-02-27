Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Specialty Chemicals

BASF’s AeroShark low-friction film will wrap 12 planes

by Alex Scott
February 27, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 8
A technician applying a film to a plane.
Credit: BASF
Swiss International Air Lines will apply the BASF film to 12 of its planes.

Swiss International Air Lines will retrofit its fleet of 12 Boeing 777-300ER long-haul planes with BASF’s AeroShark, a polyurethane film with a textured surface that reduces friction. Featuring small ribs of about 50 µm, AeroShark mimics the low-friction surface of shark skin. It has the potential to reduce an airplane’s CO2 emissions by 1.1%, BASF says. For Swiss International this would mean annual savings of 4,800 metric tons (t) of fuel and about 15,200 t of CO2, BASF says.

