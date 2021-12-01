Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Specialty Chemicals

Cabot finds buyer for activated carbon unit

The decline of coal cratered crucial mercury emissions market

by Craig Bettenhausen
December 1, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Coal's decline
Coal production in the US has decreased from nearly 10 million metric tons in 2011 to not quite 5 million in 2020. This decrease has lowered the value of coal and shrunk the market for materials to scrub emissions from burning it.
A line graph shows coal production declining from 2011 to 2020.
Source: US Energy Information Administration.

The elemental carbon specialist Cabot has agreed to sell its activated carbon business to One Equity Partners, a private equity firm, for $111 million, about a tenth of the $1.1 billion Cabot paid for the business in 2012.

Before becoming Cabot’s Purification Solutions division, the unit was a privately held company called Norit that was founded in 1918 in the Netherlands. The business’s main market has been scrubbing mercury from coal-fired power plant emissions. Though that seemed like a decent bet in 2012, in hindsight, coal was then starting a decade-long decline.

A pile of gray-black nuggets.
Credit: Craig Bettenhausen/C&EN
Activated carbon absorbs many volatile compounds, including mercury and aromatic organic molecules.

Though tightening emissions rules for power plants could have created more demand for scrubbing materials like activated carbon, cheap natural gas flooding the market about the same time made it easier for many users to ditch coal instead.

Coal didn’t even make the list of markets One Equity Partners mentioned in a statement about the acquisition. Instead, the firm highlighted renewable natural gas, food and beverage, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, air, water, and automobile uses as growth areas for activated carbon.

Norit had been profitable on and off in the years leading up to its acquisition, but as a part of Cabot, the business bounced between profits in the low-single-digit millions and losses as high as $19 million. In 2020, it made $3 million on $257 million in sales. Cabot had reduced its estimate of the value of the business a number of times over the years, and lost around $190 million offloading a connected US mine and plant in 2020. The firm had been looking for a buyer for a number of years.

After the sale, Cabot will primarily make carbon black for a range of markets including tires, batteries, plastics, and construction materials. It sold a smaller specialty cerium fluids division for $135 million in 2019. In November of this year, Cabot announced the acquisition of a carbon black plant in China from Tokai Carbon for $9 million. In response to the activated carbon sale, Deutsche Bank increased its earnings expectation for Cabot over the next 3 years by 7–12%.

CORRECTION

This story was updated on Dec. 6, 2021, to correct the description of a planned acquisition. In November, Cabot announced the acquisition of a Tokai Carbon carbon black plant in China, not Tokai Carbon itself.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cabot buys Japanese Solar farm
Elementis mulls sale of chromium unit
Cabot reorganizes activated carbon business
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE