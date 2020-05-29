Clariant to expand mild surfactant production in the US and Europe

Clariant plans to expand capacity to make isethionates, mild surfactants used in personal-care applications, at its plants in Mount Holly, North Carolina, and Tarragona, Spain. Isethionates are esters made from 2-hydroxyethanesulfonic acid and long-chain fatty acids, the latter of which are derived from natural sources like animal or vegetable fats. Clariant says the move, to be completed by the first quarter of 2021, reflects increasing customer demand for naturally derived soaps and lotions that are gentle on the skin.
