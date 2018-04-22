Covestro CEO Patrick Thomas switches to Johnson Matthey

Patrick Thomas will step down as CEO of Covestro on May 31 and become chairman of the U.K. catalysts and specialty chemical firm Johnson Matthey the following day. Thomas had been due to retire from Covestro on Sept. 30. He was appointed head of Bayer’s MaterialScience division in 2007 and took the business, later renamed Covestro, to independence through a stock market flotation in 2015. Thomas will be replaced at Covestro by Markus Steilemann, the firm’s chief commercial officer.
