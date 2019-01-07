Croda injects $82 million into adjuvants

Croda International has agreed to purchase Brenntag Biosector, a Danish adjuvants producer, from chemical distributor Brenntag Nordic for about $82 million. Biosector has a portfolio of aluminum- and saponin-based adjuvants, used to enhance the effectiveness of human and animal vaccines. The purchase includes a production facility in Frederikssund, Denmark. Croda already produces inert drug ingredients, known as excipients.
