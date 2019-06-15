DSM adds thermoplastic copolymer line

DSM has opened a new production line for its Arnitel thermoplastic copolyester in Emmen, the Netherlands. The line provides a 20% increase in DSM’s global capacity for the partly biobased material, which the company claims is a more sustainable alternative to conventional rubber. “We see increasing demand for Arnitel in various application areas including automotive, consumer, and industrial,” says Lu Zhang, global business director for DSM Engineering Plastics.
