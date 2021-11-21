DiviGas, Osmoses raise funds for membrane-based separations

DiviGas has raised $3.6 million in a seed funding round to develop hollow-fiber polymer separation membranes. Its first product isolates hydrogen from mixed gas waste and hydrocarbon streams. DiviGas is also working on CO2-capture membranes. Osmoses, which raised $3 million in a preseed round, is targeting biogas, hydrogen, and CO2 with its “3D ladder membrane polymer.” The firm says its membranes have higher selectivity and lower pressure drop than conventional membranes.
