Domo unveils low-carbon nylon plan

The Belgian nylon producer Domo Chemicals will stop using fossil fuel hydrogen at its site near Saint-Fons, France, and switch to H2 made using water electrolysis. The firm aims to produce 11,000 metric tons of hydrogen annually using 85 MW of low-carbon electricity. By 2027, Domo expects all the nylon intermediate hexamethylenediamine it makes at the site to use low-carbon H2. Domo will work with the hydrogen firm Hynamics on the project.
