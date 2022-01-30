Dow signs deal with Locus Performance Ingredients for sophorolipids

Dow has signed an exclusive agreement to sell sophorolipid surfactants from Locus Performance Ingredients into the home and personal care ingredients market. Sophorolipids are biosurfactants featuring a sophorose sugar head and a C16 or C18 fatty acid tail that can be either free floating or linked back to the sugar unit to form a lactone ring. Dow says sophorolipids, which are made via fermentation, offer better foam stability, surface tension, and environmental impact than conventional surfactants.
