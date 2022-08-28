DuPont will expand semiconductor materials in Delaware

DuPont will spend $50 million to build a 36,000 m3 manufacturing site in Glasgow, Delaware, for materials for polishing semiconductor wafers. The firm says the plant will house about 70 employees from its nearby site in Newark, Delaware, plus about 10 new hires. The State of Delaware has agreed to provide roughly $1.6 million in grants for capital spending and workforce development to support the project.
