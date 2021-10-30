Elkem to invest in specialty silicones, carbon capture

The silicon materials maker Elkem will spend roughly $42 million to add 20,000 metric tons per year of capacity for specialty silicone intermediates at its site in Roussillon, France. The firm says the new output will help it serve customers in the electronics and construction industries. Elkem is already upgrading the facility to lower carbon emissions and shrink waste streams. Separately, Aker Carbon Capture will test its advanced amine carbon-capture technology at an Elkem silicon smelter in Rana, Norway. The test is part of a $3 million public-private partnership.
