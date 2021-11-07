Entegris to acquire BASF’s electronic chemical unit

The electronic materials company Entegris has agreed to pay $90 million for BASF’s Chemetall Precision Microchemicals unit. The business makes cleaners; cooling, grinding, lapping, and polishing fluids; and precision polishing pads for semiconductor manufacturing. The assets from BASF will fold into Entegris’s specialty chemical and engineering materials division. Entegris says the products and expertise it will gain serve high-growth markets such as electric vehicles and 5G infrastructure.
