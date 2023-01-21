Entegris to expand US electronic chemicals

The specialty chemical maker Entegris is planning a $50 million expansion in North America for high-purity chemicals used in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing. The investment will boost production and purification capacity over the next 2 years at the firm’s plants in Pueblo, Colorado, and Hollister, California. In a press release, the firm says it anticipates strong demand growth in the US and the European Union as a result of new government incentives for the semiconductor industry.
