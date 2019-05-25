European firms Carbosynth and Biosynth merge

Biosynth, a Swiss biochemical maker, has acquired the British carbohydrate, nucleoside, and biochemical producer Carbosynth. With more than $50 million in annual sales, the combined firm will seek to be a leader in carbohydrate and nucleoside chemistry. Founded in 2006 by chemist Vanessa Eastwick-Field, Carbosynth has a catalog of about 150,000 substances. Biosynth was founded in 1966 by Hans Spitz, father of current president Urs Spitz.
