Evonik, Chinese firm Wynca join for fumed silica

German specialty chemical firm Evonik Industries is forming a joint venture with China’s Wynca to produce fumed silica, used in products such as silicones, paints, and adhesives. Evonik will own 60% of the venture. The partners aim to spend about $60 million building an 8,000-metric-ton-per-year fumed silica plant in Jiangsu Province, China. It is scheduled to start up in 2021. Global demand for fumed silica is growing at about 5% annually, Evonik says.
