Evonik to buy cosmetics delivery tech firm Infinitec Activos

Evonik Industries will buy Infinitec Activos, a specialist in delivery methods for cosmetic active ingredients, for an undisclosed sum. Infinitec’s products include peptide-studded gold or sapphire nanoparticles, lipid vesicles, and nanoscale alginate hydrocolloid capsules. The deal will bring the Spanish firm’s 47 employees over to Evonik, along with offices, labs, and manufacturing facilities. It continues a trend of acquisitions by Evonik’s nutrition and personal care division, which has bought 10 companies since 2016.
