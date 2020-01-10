Evonik discovers direct carbonylation of 1,3-butadiene

In partnership with the Leibniz Institute for Catalysis, Evonik Industries has developed what is says is the first direct carbonylation of 1,3-butadiene. The partners succeeded in double carbonylating the common olefin to produce adipic acid salts, including one used to make nylon 6. At the heart of the process is a novel palladium catalyst based on a phosphine ligand. Current routes to adipates are complex and energy intensive, and emit the greenhouse gas nitrous oxide.
