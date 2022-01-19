Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Specialty Chemicals

Evonik invests in rhamnolipid biosurfactants

New capacity is Slovakia bolsters partnership with Unilever

by Craig Bettenhausen
January 19, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

A photo of the raised access platform in a commercial fermentation plant.
Credit: Evonik Industries
New rhamnolipid capacity will join Evonik’s existing fermenters at its facility in Slovakia.

The specialty chemical maker Evonik Industries will spend what it describes as “a three-digit million-euro sum” to build a rhamnolipids plant at its site in Slovakia. Evonik says the plant will be the world’s first commercial-scale facility for the biosurfactant.

Rhamnolipids are biodegradable surfactants made via fermentation and feature rhamnose sugar groups with fatty-acid tails. In addition to strong environmental bona fides, rhamnolipids are effective cleaners at lower concentrations than conventional surfactants while being gentler on skin and hair.

Evonik already has customers in mind for the new capacity. “Our initial focus is on applications in personal and home care based on foaming, sensory, and mildness benefits as well as a pressing need to improve the sustainability profile of surfactants in these markets,” the firm says.

The investment builds on a partnership between Evonik and the consumer product giant Unilever, which launched a dish soap using Evonik’s rhamnolipids in Chile in 2019. Unilever says rhamnolipids are an important part of its push to remove all fossil-derived ingredients from its cleaning products by 2030. Evonik also launched an industrial cleaning ingredient based on rhamnolipids in 2021.

Evonik makes its rhamnolipids by fermenting sugar using a genetically modified Pseudomonas putida bacteria. Dan Derr, a bioprocessing consultant who developed a P. aeruginosa–based rhamnolipid process now owned by the surfactant maker Stepan, says a plant in the price range Evonik announced would have a capacity of thousands or tens of thousands of metric tons (t) per year.

In February 2021, Stepan bought an idle 20,000 t plant in Louisiana where it plans to make rhamnolipids. The specialty chemical fermenter Jeneil Biotech says it already manufactures rhamnolipids in industrial-sized equipment.

“At those scales, prices are going to come down dramatically, and rhamnolipids will be able to compete with other specialty surfactants,” Derr says. “Investments these companies are making—Stepan and Evonik in particular—are going to get them to a scale where you will be able to put [rhamnolipids] into higher-end consumer products.”

The appeal of rhamnolipids extends beyond cleaning, foaming, and emulsifying. Recent research suggests rhamnolipids can kill some bacteria as well as viruses including SARs-CoV-2. Though Evonik and Stepan are not currently making disinfectant claims in the cleaning products market, Stepan and Jeneil jointly market a rhamnolipid fungicide for farmers.

In the US, Derr says, disinfectant claims for cleaning products are regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency, and the companies are unlikely to tout that benefit until they gather the data the agency requires. Although being able to claim both surfactant and disinfectant action would make rhamnolipids even more valuable, Derr says their sustainability, potency as a surfactant, and established agricultural fungicidal action create plenty of incentive to boost production.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biosurfactant investment grows
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microbes are colonizing the supermarket cleaning aisle
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Genomatica and Unilever launch venture for alternatives to palm oil
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE