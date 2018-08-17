Ferrari, PPG roll out cooler paint system

Following a collaboration, Ferrari and PPG Industries have introduced an auto paint system that cures at 100 °C instead of 150 °C, reducing energy costs. Named LowCure, the two-component paint incorporates a clear coat with a novel hardening agent that provides added chemical and mechanical resistance. The new formula also boosts cross-coat linking, which Ferrari says increases hydrophobicity and reduces water permeability.
