Honeywell licenses carbon-capture tech from UT Austin

Honeywell is planning a new carbon-capture offering based on solvent technology it has licensed from the University of Texas at Austin. The advanced amine solvents are based on the work of UT Austin professor Gary T. Rochelle, who will consult with Honeywell as part of the deal. Rochelle has published on aqueous carbon-capture solvents that use potassium carbonate with piperazine, a cyclic amine. Honeywell says Rochelle’s solvent system can drop into existing amine-based carbon-capture equipment or be used in new installations and can be economical with incentives that are in place in the US and Europe.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter