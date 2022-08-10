Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Specialty Chemicals

Huntsman to sell textile chemical unit to Archroma

Archroma wants to increase sales of sustainable textile chemicals

by Alex Scott
August 10, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Huntsman has agreed to sell its textile effects division to Archroma, a specialty chemical business owned by the investment firm SK Capital Partners, for $718 million. Based in Switzerland, Archroma is a supplier of chemicals to textile, paper, coating, and other markets.

The Huntsman business generated sales of $772 million and pretax profits of $94 million in the 12 months ending June 30. The deal includes pension liabilities totaling about $125 million. Huntsman expects to complete the transaction in the first half of 2023.

Peter Huntsman, Huntsman’s chairman, says in an announcement of the deal that the company had been looking at options for the business over the past several months following a strategic review.

Archroma was formed in 2013 when SK Capital acquired Clariant’s textile chemical, paper chemical, and emulsions businesses for $550 million. The textile chemical operations were formerly part of European firms including Sandoz, Hoechst, BASF, and Dohmen. Archroma will combine the Huntsman business with its own textile chemical division.

Archroma says the purchase will accelerate growth in sustainable textile chemicals. “Finally, we have achieved a dream of combining the technologies, products and capabilities of the legacy pioneers of the textile industry, namely Ciba, Sandoz, Hoechst and BASF, into a modern and cohesive enterprise that is focused on delivering innovative and sustainable systems and solutions,” Barry Siadat, co-founder of SK Capital and chairman of Archroma, says in a statement.

CORRECTION:

This story was updated on Aug. 10, 2022, to correct a quote, taken from a press release, by Archroma chairman Barry Siadat. The story originally eliminated the phrase "namely Ciba, Sandoz, Hoechst and BASF."

 

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Huntsman may sell its textile dye unit
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Clariant finds a buyer for its pigment unit
SK Capital re-ups investment in Archroma

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE