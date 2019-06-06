Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Specialty Chemicals

Ineos invests $2 billion in 3 Saudi plants

Acrylonitrile and α-olefin plants will be Ineos’s first in the country

by Alex Scott
June 6, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Ineos will build three large-scale chemical intermediate plants within Project Amiral, an ethylene cracker complex in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, being developed by Saudi Aramco and Total.

Costing $2 billion and set to start up in 2025, the facilities that Ineos will build are a 425,000-metric-ton-per-year acrylonitrile plant, a 400,000-metric-ton-per-year linear-α-olefin plant, and what the firm says will be a “world-scale” poly-α-olefin plant.

The three plants will be Ineos’s first in Saudi Arabia. Output from the α-olefin plants will be used to make synthetic lubricants. Acrylonitrile is a key building block chemical for making carbon fiber and engineering polymers. “This first investment in the Middle East consolidates our position as the market leader,” says Paul Overment, CEO of Ineos Nitriles.

Ineos’s Saudi move follows recent announcements by the privately owned firm that it will invest $3.4 billion in a new ethylene cracker and propane dehydrogenation complex in Antwerp, Belgium, and $1.3 billion in various projects in the UK. It is also building a US ethylene oxide plant.

“Ineos’s business is primarily centered in Europe and the US, so this represents a geographical diversification for the company,” says Patrick Kirby, chemicals principal analyst at Wood Mackenzie. He also notes that the Ineos investments “allow for a much wider portfolio of derivatives than previous ethane cracker investments in Saudi Arabia.”

Saudi Aramco and Total are hoping to attract a total of $4 billion in petrochemical and specialty chemical investments in the Project Amiral complex from third parties.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Sabic looking at Texas project
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
LyondellBasell to invest in Chinese project
Chevron Phillips Chemical plans another US Gulf Coast cracker
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE