Itaconix raises funds to develop itaconic acid

The renewable chemistry firm Itaconix has raised $12.7 million by selling about 200 million discounted shares to investors. The firm trades on the London Stock Exchange but has its factory and main offices in Stratham, New Hampshire, where it converts itaconic acid into a range of specialty polymers for the cleaning and personal care industries. In a shareholder notice, the firm says it will use the funds to expand its product line and improve its manufacturing process.
