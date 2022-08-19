Kao adds synthetic fragrance plant in Spain

The Japanese firm Kao aims to extend its position as Europe’s largest producer of methyl dihydrojasmonate (MDJ), a synthetic fragrance, by adding a plant at its site in Olesa de Montserrat, Spain. Using technology developed in-house, the new facility will enable Kao to cut its carbon dioxide emissions per unit of product while doubling its production capacity in Spain when the plant comes on line in early 2023. The European market for MDJ is the biggest in the world and is growing 4% annually, according to Kao.
