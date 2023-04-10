Kemira may sell oil chemicals unit

Kemira says it has begun a strategic review of its oil and gas chemical activities, including a potential sale of the business. The unit provides chemicals for enhanced oil recovery and the treatment of oil sand tailings. It had sales of about $412 million in 2022. Meanwhile, Clariant has completed the sale of North American Land Oil—its oilfield chemical technologies and services firm—to the Indian specialty chemical firm Dorf Ketal for $14.5 million. The Clariant business generated $115 million in sales last year.
