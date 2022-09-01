LG Chem doubles carbon nanotube plans

LG Chem says it will build its biggest-yet carbon nanotube plant by 2024. The facility, planned for Daesan, South Korea, will produce 3,200 metric tons (t) per year. That will add to the 1,700 t that LG currently makes at two plants in Yeosu, South Korea, and the 1,200 t it will make at a plant set to open by 2023. LG says the market for carbon nanotubes, now around 5,000 t per year, will grow to 70,000 t by 2030. The firm plans to sell much of the output from the four plants for use in electric vehicle batteries, where nanotubes improve conductivity.
