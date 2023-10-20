Lubrizol sells California surfactants plant

The chemical distributor Coast Southwest has purchased a surfactant manufacturing plant in Paso Robles, California, from the specialty chemical maker Lubrizol. The facility primarily makes surfactants for the personal care industry, which had already been Coast Southwest’s main market. The company aspires to expand from its regional roots to become a “multi-location North American powerhouse.” Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter