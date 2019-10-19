Evonik Industries and Siemens are building a test facility for a joint technology, called Rheticus, that makes industrial chemicals from carbon monoxide and hydrogen. Siemens’s electrolysis process will convert carbon dioxide and water into carbon monoxide and hydrogen, then Evonik will use microorganisms to convert the two gases into hexanol and butanol via fermentation. The German government has agreed to provide the project with almost $4 million in funding.
