Merck KGaA and Micron are testing climate-safe etch gases for semiconductor manufacturing

Merck KGaA is working with the computer-chip maker Micron Technology on cleaning and etching gases for semiconductor manufacturing that have lower global warming potential than the incumbent gases used in the industry. Sung Ho Kim, Merck’s global head of marketing for the product category, says the firms are testing C3F6O, blends of F2 and N2, and other candidates as replacements for C4F8 and NF3. Micron has said that it wants to reduce its climate impact 43% from 2020 levels by 2030; Merck is targeting a 50% reduction by 2030.
