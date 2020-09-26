Merck opens electronics R&D center

Merck KGaA has opened a $60 million R&D center in Darmstadt, Germany, for developing semiconductor materials such as photoresists and dielectrics, and display materials such as liquid crystals and quantum dot color converters. The 11,000 m2 building will provide office and lab space for 140 Merck employees. The building features liquid-crystal windows that can be adjusted for sunlight.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter