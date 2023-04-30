Nano Nuclear to make uranium dioxide fuel in Idaho

The new nuclear technology firm Nano Nuclear Energy is planning to build a nuclear fuel fabrication facility at Idaho National Laboratory (INL). The US does not currently have any domestic nuclear fuel production for high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU), nuclear fuel that is up to 19.75% in 235U, according to Nano’s chairman, Jay Jiang Yu. HALEU fuel powers reactors used by the military and some next-generation civilian power plant designs.. INL is a US government lab operated by Battelle and is currently the main site for nuclear power research in the US. Though details are still being worked out, Nano will perform a chemical conversion—UF6(g) + H2(g) + 2H2O(g) → UO2(s) + 6HF(g)—on already-enriched precursor uranium and process the result into final fuel for existing and experimental reactors.
This article was updated on June 7, 2023, to note that the type of domestic nuclear fuel production the US lacks is for high-assay low-enriched uranium.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter