Specialty Chemicals

Nano Nuclear to make uranium dioxide fuel in Idaho

by Craig Bettenhausen
April 30, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 14
The new nuclear technology firm Nano Nuclear Energy is planning to build a nuclear fuel fabrication facility at Idaho National Laboratory (INL). The US does not currently have any domestic nuclear fuel production for high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU), nuclear fuel that is up to 19.75% in 235U, according to Nano’s chairman, Jay Jiang Yu. HALEU fuel powers reactors used by the military and some next-generation civilian power plant designs.. INL is a US government lab operated by Battelle and is currently the main site for nuclear power research in the US. Though details are still being worked out, Nano will perform a chemical conversion—UF6(g) + H2(g) + 2H2O(g) → UO2(s) + 6HF(g)—on already-enriched precursor uranium and process the result into final fuel for existing and experimental reactors.

UPDATE:

This article was updated on June 7, 2023, to note that the type of domestic nuclear fuel production the US lacks is for high-assay low-enriched uranium.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

