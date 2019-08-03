Nouryon buys Chinese metal alkyls producer

Nouryon has acquired the Chinese metal alkyls producer Zhejiang Friend Chemical for an undisclosed sum. With a staff of 60, Zhejiang Friend is China’s largest producer of triethyl aluminum, a cocatalyst for polypropylene and polyethylene production. Nouryon is already considering expanding Zhejiang Friend’s plant in Jiaxing, 100 km southwest of Shanghai. The deal follows Nouryon’s 2018 purchase of Polinox, a Brazilian maker of ketone peroxides, used as curing agents in the polymer industry.
