Octarine Bio and Ginkgo Bioworks partner on fermented pigments

The synthetic biology firms Octarine Bio and Ginkgo Bioworks are working together to develop dyestuffs and other specialty chemicals made by modifying the biosynthetic pathways around tryptophan, an amino acid. The firms say violacein and its derivatives could replace petrochemical-based textile pigments. Octarine brings expertise in enzyme optimization to the partnership, and Ginkgo will leverage its genetic engineering tool kit.
