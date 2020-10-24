PQ will exit glass bead and silicate businesses

PQ Group will sell its performance materials business to the Jordan Company, a private equity firm, for $650 million. The business makes glass beads for highway lane lines (see page 26), silver-coated particles that tune the conductivity of coatings and sealants, and related products. PQ is also looking for a buyer for its performance chemical unit, which makes silicates and zeolites. The firm aims to trim its portfolio to catalysts and refining services, which CEO Belgacem Chariag describes as high-growth, high-margin businesses.
