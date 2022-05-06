SK buys natural ingredient firm Florachem

SK Capital has acquired Florachem—a producer of citrus- and pine-based ingredients—from the investment firm Carmelina Capital for an undisclosed sum. Florachem operates a facility in Jacksonville, Florida, and will soon complete construction of a food-grade citrus products plant. The company’s products include limonene from citrus trees and dipentene, terpineol, and turpentine from pine trees.
