Semiconductor chemical firms team up on dry photoresist technology

The electronic material companies Entegris and Gelest will supply precursor chemicals for dry photoresists developed by Lam Research, a semiconductor fabrication equipment company. Dry resists are used with extreme ultraviolet lithography to achieve high precision in nanometer-scale chip features. The firms say the technology can unlock even smaller features than incumbent wet resists can, which results in more powerful and efficient devices. The partnership includes distribution and R&D elements.
