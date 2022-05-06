Sodium-ion battery plant gets go-ahead in Sweden

Altris, a Swedish developer of a cathode material for sodium-ion batteries, will build its first commercial facility at Sandvik Materials Technology’s site in Sandviken, Sweden. Altris plans to begin building the plant in the coming weeks and open it in early 2023. The firm will initially produce 2,000 metric tons per year of its Ferrum cathode material, which features sodium, iron, carbon, and nitrogen compounds. Sodium-ion batteries are safer and cheaper but less energy dense than those made using lithium.
