Solvay to provide spacecraft materials to Avio

Solvay has signed a long-term agreement to supply thermal shielding materials, composite resins, and adhesives to the Italian rocket company Avio. One of Avio’s customers is the European Space Agency, which sends satellites and other payloads into low-Earth orbit using Avio’s Vega-series rockets. Carmelo Lo Faro, president of Solvay’s materials segment, says the deal continues the firm’s long history in space exploration. “We helped put the first man on the moon and will be there for the first woman on Mars,” he says in a statement about the deal.
