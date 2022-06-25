Solvay works toward eliminating fluorosurfactant use

Solvay says it plans to stop using fluorinated surfactants by 2026 to make all but one of its fluoropolymers. The firm also says it is investing $42 million in wastewater treatment upgrades at a site in Spinetta Marengo, Italy, that currently uses fluorosurfactants in processing. It will continue to use a fluorosurfactant, , C6O4, in limited quantities and in a closed-loop process for one fluoropolymer while research continues on eliminating it. Detection of C6O4 in the Po River near the plant has resulted in legal battles and public relations headaches for the firm.
