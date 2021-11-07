Stepan to boost alkoxylation capacity in Texas

The surfactant maker Stepan will spend $220 million to build an alkoxylation plant at its site in Pasadena, Texas. The facility, set to open in late 2023, will add 75,000 metric tons per year of capacity that will be adjustable between ethoxylation and propxylation. Stepan, which operates two other alkoxylation plants, uses the chemical reaction to make surfactants and specialty polymers. Competitor Oxiteno, recently acquired by Indorama, opened a similar alkoxylation plant in Pasadena in 2019.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter