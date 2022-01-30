Sunlit Chemical to build HF plant in Arizona

The Taiwanese firm Sunlit Chemical has broken ground on a $100 million hydrofluoric acid (HF) facility in Phoenix. “Sunlit’s investment bolsters Arizona’s semiconductor supply chain and our reputation as a global semiconductor powerhouse,” Arizona governor Doug Ducey said at the ceremony. HF is used to etch circuit patterns on silicon wafers for computer chips and in some chip cleaning and buffing processes. Sunlit’s plant will be near a $12 billion chip plant being built by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.
