Syensqo buys South Korean ceramide maker

The specialty chemical maker Syensqo, formerly part of Solvay, has purchased the South Korean cosmetic ingredient maker JinyoungBio for an undisclosed sum. JinyoungBio uses fermentation to make ceramides, a popular active ingredient in skin care. It also makes silicone substitutes and other specialty chemicals for the personal care market. Jean-Guy Le Helloco, vice president for home and personal care at Syensqo, says the firm plans to use partnerships and acquisitions to expand into actives. The firm’s personal care portfolio is currently dominated by functional ingredients such as surfactants, polymers, and rheology modifiers.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter