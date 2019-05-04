Umicore adds Hazari precatalysts from Yale

Umicore has taken out a license to use palladium precatalysts developed by Yale University chemistry professor Nilay Hazari for cross-coupling reactions. The precatalysts can be rapidly activated, Umicore says, enabling shorter reaction times and lower catalyst loadings. They also can be used with a variety of ancillary ligands, resulting in broad substrate compatibility. They are suitable for commercial-scale fine chemical manufacturing, Umicore says.
